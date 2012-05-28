WOW! Greek Stock Market Skyrockets As Pro-Bailout Party Gains In Recent Polls

Yesterday we mentioned how the latest slew of polls from Greece actually indicated a tiny lead for the pro-bailout New Democracy party, a potential major relief for markets worried about a victory by the left-wing SYRIZA.
Well, the Greek market is liking the new polls.
Athens stocks up 6%.
Photo: Bloomberg
Meanwhile, S&P futures are up about 10 points.
SEE ALSO: Here’s what happens if Greece leaves the Eurozone >
