Greek Market Falls Hard, CDS Surge To The Moon

Europe has pledged its support to Greece, yet investors are obviously concerned that somewhere a landmine is lurking, just waiting to be stepped on.The Athens Composite is off about 2%. Meanwhile, according to CMA Datavision, Greek CDS are through the rough, surging to a record of 972 bps. Per ForexLive, the nation’s probability of default is now 56.5% over the next five years, as implied by the CDS.



