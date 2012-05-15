Greek Bank CRASH

On the news that Greece is heading for new elections, this is the reaction of Greek banks stocks.



Remember, new elections are likely to result in victory for the left wing SYRIZAT party, which threatens a confrontation with the rest of Europe, which threatens to create the first step towards Greece’s departure from the Eurozone.

You can see why banks are tanking.

