Greek Leaders Say They'll Form A Coalition Government TODAY

Photo: BluEyedA73 / Flickr

It seems Greece’s pro-bailout parties are very close to forming a coalition government. This is seen as the next crucial step that should get the debt-laden country a little closer in securing its desperately needed bailout funds.New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras and Pasok leader Evangelos Venizelos have made some initial agreements, reports Bloomberg. The two parties, which have historically been rivals, are both in support of the bailout.



Samaras is also in talks with Fotis Kouvelis of the Democratic Left Party.

According to Reuters’ Renee Maltezou, Greek leaders expect to form their coalition government today.

More details to come…

