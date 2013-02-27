Crazy Videos Of The Greek Prison Break Attempt That Involved A Helicopter

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

This Sunday Greece saw one of the craziest jail break attempts we’ve ever heard of, with a gang trying to use a helicopter to free a convicted murderer from a prison courtyard.



Some details of the attempt, from Sky News:

The criminals had chartered a helicopter carrying two armed passengers, a pilot and a technician.

They were hoping to free convicted killer Panagiotis Vlastos.

This was apparently the fourth attempt to free Vlastos. Three other unnamed criminals were also involved.

At first the crew tried to rip off the chicken-wire fence surrounding the prison with a hook on a rope.

The gunmen used AK47 assault rifles to shoot at the guards. It’s believed they fired at least 500 bullets.

Improvised explosive devices were also found on board, though not used.

Guards shot Vlastos, causing him to fall 10 feet to the ground.

The helicopter went down too, and everyone on board was arrested.

Pretty wild. Apparently the attempt would probably have been successful, if it were not for a tip-off given to police authorities that Vlastos would try to escape.

Luckily for us, locals captured some of the scenes.

This video shows the attack from a distance. You can clearly see the helicopter and hear the gunfire, and see when the helicopter is brought down:



This video shows the helicopter after it has been brought down, apparently sitting in the prison’s car park.



A final video has been published by Greek police. It shows the damage to the helicopter, as well as the weaponry the police found on board:



Incredibly this isn’t the first time that helicopters have been used in a Greek prison break — similar attempts in 2006 and 2009 were successful.



