9 Gorgeous Greek Islands That Can Be Yours For Just A Few Million Bucks

Photo: Private Islands Online

Want to help the ailing Greek economy? Buy an island!Private Islands Online has the listings for some of the most gorgeous pieces of paradise floating in the Mediterranean.



It goes without saying that owning and maintaining an island is much more complicated than owning and maintaining a house.

But once you get by the logistics, you will be rewarded with unparalleled views and an unbelievable amount of privacy.

The following nine island go for between $1.5 million to $186 million.

Thanks to Private Islands Online for letting us feature some of their photos.

