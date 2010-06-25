Desperation: Greece Puts Its Islands Up For Sale

In a last ditch attempt to save its country from a sovereign debt nightmare, Greece has put some of its islands up for sale.



A portion of the famous island of Mykonos is for sale, according to The Guardian.

Several other full islands are for sale at prices ranging from €2 million ($2.46 million) to €15 million ($18.5 million).

The €15 million island is that of Nafsika, which is 1,235 acres in size.

