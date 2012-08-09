Everyone's Buzzing About Today's Greek Industrial Production Number

Photo: mfotinakis via flickr

Lately, the experts have been jaded by the Greek economic data, which only seems to get worse across the board.That’s why this morning’s industrial production number has everyone a twitter.



June industrial production climbed 0.3%.

“Holy cow! said Chris Adams of the Financial Times. “First annual gain in Greek industrial production since before Lehman collapsed.”

“Get. Out. Of. Town,” said the WSJ’s Katie Martin.

“Yes positive!” said Reuters’ Scott Barber.

All of it seems to be hope, mixed with a hint of sarcasm.

Here’s a longer-term chart from Barber:

Photo: Thomson Reuters Datastream

