Greek Hospitals Near Meltdown As Government Can't Pay For Supplies

Greece owes €5.2 billion ($6.4 billion) to hospital suppliers. Until they come up with the money, pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies are supplying only basic supplies, according to Kathimerini.



Doctors warn that patients will begin to die soon if the government does not resolve debt payment with suppliers.

[T]he longer the dispute drags on, the more state hospitals will suffer, as many are already desperately short of supplies and unable to carry out basic services such as CAT scans and blood tests. Hospitals including Evangelismos and Tzaneio have been borrowing consumables to keep going.

“The coming week will be exceptionally crucial for the health system,” said Dimitris Varnavas, president of the Federation of Greek Hospital Doctors’ Unions (OENGE). “Hospitals cannot offer basic services because of a lack of things like surgical gloves and surgical thread. It is certain that lives will be lost in the coming days.”

Money for hospitals is an issue Greece can’t put off for long. That means it’s sovereign debt crunch time in Athens.

