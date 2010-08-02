Greek Government Using Google Earth To Find Tax Offenders

The Greek government is using new techniques to hunt for and find tax evaders, according to Der Spiegel.



One key new tool in their fight: Google Earth.

The country’s financial crime squad, or SDOE, is targeting tax evaders in the country, utilising extraordinary techniques, such as helicopter flights over suburbs.

And, in their search for undocumented swimming pools, the SDOE has been using Google Earth.

While there were 324 swimming pools documented in Athens’ suburbs just months ago, now the SDOE has found 16,974 with the help of Google Earth.

Check out an example of one of the Greek villas authorities are flying over >

