It hasn’t gotten much attention, but there’s continued deterioration in Greek debt markets.



Via @DailyFXteam, the Greek-German 10-Year spread just hit an alltime high of 974 bp, and as you can see, 10-year yields have been doing nothing but climbing (even as other PIIGS settle down a bit).

