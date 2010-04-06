Greek Bond Spreads Blow Out To The Widest Since Early February

Just to further emphasise the fact that the market is decidedly not convinced that a Greece bailout is a done deal, the latest spread between Greek and German 10-year bonds is 370 basis points, according to ForexLive.



That’s the wides it’s been since February 8, which seems ages like ages ago now.

The latest issue to arise in this saga is a dispute between Greece and Germany on the interest rates Greece would pay on emergency loans.

Yet at the same time, Greece apparently doesn’t want the IMF involved either, so it’s fair to say that Greece is a pretty choosy beggar.

Remember, here’s who is going to get slammed in a Greece collapse >

