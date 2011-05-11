The Perverse Reason There Isn't Going To Be Much Greek News Today

The way Eurozone markets seem to work is like this: When there are headlines, things get blown to bits. When there aren’t headline, markets do better. It’s just a matter of the news-cycle.



So good news: There’s a good chance that today will be light on Greek headlines.

Why? Because the main paper that breaks all the stories — Kathimerini — has joined a 24-hour general strike across the country.

Look at the caption (and the last line) of their lead story.

Photo: http://www.ekathimerini.com/

