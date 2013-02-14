Greek GDP Still Showing Awful Declines

The theme of today is bad GDP reports.



Greece meanwhile continues to be mired in horrible numbers.

From the Hellenic Statistical Authority:

Available non-seasonally-adjusted data indicate that, in the 4th quarter of 2012, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices of year 2005 decreased by 6.0% in comparison with the 4th quarter of 2011.

Here’s a chart that tells it all.

Photo: Greek GDP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.