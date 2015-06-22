Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis doesn't drive to work

REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis plays by his own rules.

Some people take the bus. Some people take the train. Many drive their own cars, while some privileged folks are driven.

But when Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis — aka the most interesting man in the world — goes to work, he takes his motorcycle.

Even as he and Greece’s leaders negotiate a deal to unlock bailout funds to prevent their country’s banking system from collapsing, Varoufakis prefers his two-wheeled ride.

Here's Varoufakis arriving at the Maximos mansion in Athens on Sunday for a governmental council meeting with Prime Minister's Alexis Tsipras. Some say he's reckless. But at least he wears a helmut. Varoufakis doesn't carry a briefcase. He's got a backpack. Wasting no time, Varoufakis has his backpack in hand before he even enters the building. Here's Varoufakis on Saturday with a different bike. He went a bit more casual with just a t-shirt. This isn't a new mode of transportation for Varoufakis. Here he is on June 15 with a much larger backpack. Here's an April 3 photo of him with deputy minister for international economic relations Euclid Tsakalotos. OK, bye!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.