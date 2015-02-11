Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis just got his own movie poster and it's fantastic

Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has only been in office for a couple of weeks, but he’s already turning heads. He got some political and physical from the other side of the political spectrum recently, and the Telegraph’s Ambrose Evans Pritchard called him “the new heart-throb for the thinking German woman.“

But this is even better. It’s movie poster-style artwork from freelance designer and animator Stefanos Papadatos, who lives in Athens. You can find his portfolio of work here. Zoom in on the picture to check out the credits too.

Here it is:

Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor, looms in the background. In Greece, Merkel and German policy generally are blamed for Greece’s grim economic situation. Schaeuble, Germany’s stern finance minister, also gets a mention as a starring character.

The dates at the top of the poster refer to today’s Eurogroup meeting. Varoufakis is taking Greece’s demands to the emergency conference of European finance ministers to try to get a bridging loan, which would tide the country’s public finances over for several months while a deal on debt is discussed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.