Photo: ESPN

Reuters is reporting that Greek finance minister Vassilis Rapanos is resigning.Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has reported accepted the resignation.



It was only a few days ago that we learned that Rapanos checked into a hospital after suffering from abdominal pain, nausea, and other ailments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.