Greek stocks are crashing and the Greek stock market isn't even open

Greece’s Athens Stock Exchange General Index is closed until at least July 6 as markets await the outcome of Greece’s referendum, but that has not stopped Greek stocks from crashing.
The Global X FTSE Greece 20 ETF (GREK) is lower by 15% in pre-market trading on Monday. The early selling has GREK trading below the $US10 level for the first time since 2012.
http://finance.yahoo.comGREK is crashing.
According to ETF.com, almost 80% of GREK is comprised of Greek stocks.
ETF.comGREK country breakdown
The biggest weighting is in the financial sector, which makes up almost 30% of the ETF.
ETF.comSector weighting of GREK
Here is a look at the top 10 holdings of GREK.
ETF.comThe top 10 holdings in GREK.
