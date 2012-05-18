This British Company That Produces Bank Notes Is Quite Literally Preparing For The Reintroduction Of The Drachma

Photo: Pictoscribe – Home again on flickr

The Times of London have spoken to staff at De La Rue, a British company who is one of the few countries in the world that can create counterfeit-proof new banknotes in great volume.And of course, they’re working on plans for the reintroduction of the Greek Drachma,



The company, which produces pounds and euros, and has “asked its production staff to select potential security threads for use in new banknotes and retrieved covers from an old collection of copper moulds, used for watermarks”.

Analyst Paul Jones told Reuters that outside printers may well be needed if Greek state printers cannot cope with the volume, and added that the order is not likely to be an overnight job.

