Greek Debtor Sets Himself On Fire Inside Athens Bank

Think the Greeks have settled down and swallowed the austerity pill?Not with daily walkouts, soccer riots, populist reverence of a hunger-striking mayor, and a growing communist movement. And now a Greek debtor went to a bank, doused himself on gasoline, and set himself on fire!



Kathimerini:

A Thessaloniki man believed to be severely in debt entered a branch of Piraeus Bank in the city centre yesterday afternoon, doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire.

Bank staff managed to remove the 55-year-old man from the premises and onto the street where firefighters extinguished his blazing clothes. The firemen then entered the bank branch and doused a small fire that had started inside. It appears that there had been no customers inside the bank at the time.

The man was transferred to the city’s Ippokrateio hospital for medical attention though witnesses said he bore no evidence of burns.

Staff at the bank told police that the man had an account at the bank and is believed to have large debts.

