FAIL: Euro Finance Ministers' Meeting Ends With No Greek Package

Photo: Euronews

After 11 hours of talks, euro area finance ministers ended their meeting with no debt-reduction package for Greece, reports Bloomberg.However, they “made progress in identifying a consistent package of credible initiatives aimed at making a further substantial contribution to the sustainability of Greek government debt,” said Jean-Claude Juncker in a statement.



They’ll meet again on November 26.

SEE ALSO: The Real Eurozone Crisis Is About Much More Than Debt >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.