Here’s more proof that the crisis in Europe is no longer about debt, but about the real economy.



Even in Greece, there’s been a gigantic rally in government debt.

Check out the dropping yield on 10-year Greek bonds over the last 6 months, and in particular the last few weeks, where the yields has moved from around 10% to 8%.

Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.