A brief timeline of the Greek debt crisis since 2009

Greece has been all over the news for the last six years.

In 2010, we saw the first Greek bailout; in 2011 and 2013 the Greek parliament approved austerity budgets; in 2013 Greek unemployment peaked at 27.9%; and today in 2015, the Hellenic Republic is now standing on the precipice of a Grexit.

Only now, “we seem to be approaching the conclusion of this episode of the Greece saga,” according to a Deutsche Bank Research analysts.

In the meantime, check out this Deutsche Bank chart that shows all the political, economic, and debt hurdles that the Hellenic Republic and the EU have jumped over in the last half-decade. The annotations are on a chart of Greece’s 10-year yield.

