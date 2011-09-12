Markets Aren't Even Bothering With Greece Right Now

Funny thing is about today: European banks are getting smashed, ostensibly on Greek fears, but the market seems to have had enough selling of Greek debt.



For example, intraday, the yield on 10-year Greek debt is actually a bit lower.

Yields on the 2-year are basically flat.

At this point, perhaps, prices are so cheap and Greek debt is worth so little in your portfolio (whoever ‘s holding it) that there’s just not much point in selling. Might as well dump what you have that still has some value (like gold).

