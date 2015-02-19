These are the 18 key players in Greece's crisis negotiations

Greece’s crisis negotiations are rolling on, and the country’s radical new government is currently still at loggerheads with Europe’s most important decision-makers.

Greece wants to renegotiate a more favourable bailout deal from Europe, with less austerity. Europe’s finance ministers want the country’s current bailout to continue. Without a deal, Greece’s international credit runs dry at the end of February.

But who has Greece got fighting in its corner, and who is the new government going up against?

There are a handful of key decision-makers in the process, some of whom are loud and prominent, and some of whom take a background role.

18.) Lazard Banker Mattieu Pigasse - Pigasse is both a highly regarded financier and a 'pro-market socialist' advising the Greek government on its debt negotiations. 17 and 16.) Finance ministers Luis de Guindos (Spain) and Michael Noonan (Ireland) - Both countries struggled in the euro crisis and are now taking tough stances on Greece, backing the current bailout. 15.) IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde - The IMF holds a large amount of Greek debt, and its stance holds huge sway around the world. International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde gestures as she arrives at a G-24 meeting during 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. 14.) Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras - He's responsible for taking Greek banks' case to the ECB, especially crucial if they need emergency assistance. 13.) Minister of Productive Reconstruction Panagiotis Lafazanis - He's a leading light of Syriza's left, and will keep pressure on Tsipras to take a hard line. 12.) EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker - the most important single figure in the Commission, which makes up a third of Greece's international creditor 'Troika'. 11.) European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici - He's the European Commission's point man on Greek negotiations, and likely to be more friendly to Athens. European Commissioner for economics, taxation and customs Pierre Moscovici attends a press conference after an Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal 9 and 10.) Italy's Matteo Renzi and Pier Carlo Padoan - Italy's PM and finance minister have emerged as Greece's (sceptical) friends in the talks. Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (L) talks with Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan during a confidence vote at the Senate in Rome February 24, 2014. 8.) German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble - He's the unofficial leader of the finance ministers taking a hardline stance against Greece. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during the Bundesbank Banking Congress 'Symposium on Financial Stability and the Role of Central Banks' in Frankfurt, February 28, 2014. 7.) Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem - He's charged with chairing the Eurogroup of finance ministers, who'll decide on any Greek deal. 5 and 6.) France's Francois Hollande and Michel Sapin - France is likely to try and play peacemaker between Greece and Germany, and may have a hand in drafting a deal. 4.) German Chancellor Angela Merkel - Though her finance minister represents Germany in the eurogroup, the final decision on Germany's stance belongs to Merkel. German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves to another Member of the Bundestag before leaving the German Federal Parliament in Berlin, Friday, May 7, 2010. 3.) Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis - Varoufakis is tasked with representing Greece in the negotiations. His successes or failures at bargaining are crucial to the country's future. Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis speaks during his meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, at Downing Street in London February 2, 2015. 2.) Mario Draghi and the ECB - The position the ECB takes on assistance for Greek banks could save or kill Greece's euro membership. 1.) Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras - Tsipras is now Greece's most important single decision maker. If he and his finance minister disagree, in the end he calls the shots. The head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks to supporters after winning the elections in Athens January 25, 2015. Now see ... Here's a ranking of the European Central Bank's hawks and doves

