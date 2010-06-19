Greek Communists Say IMF-Imposed Austerity Means "Dachau Conditions For Life"

Don’t think a stopgap bailout solved the Greece debt crisis.

Greek communists are cranking up the rhetoric against IMF-imposed austerity measures, now calling for war against the Athens government.

Athens News Agency:

The people must “declare war on the war that the PASOK government, plutocracy and the EU-IMF are continuing and escalating,” KKE’s leader stressed.

“They are the grave-diggers of any entitlements left to the working class,” Papariga stressed, adding that the measures imposed a “Dachau conditions for life”.

KKE is growing in popularity, with support from 10% of the population. Although violent riots haven’t been seen since May, strikes and protests occur daily.

At this point, we think proletariat revolution seems about as likely as Greece keeping its contract with Europe.

