A famous Greek chef invited us to her villa to show us how to make an Ikarian longevity black-eyed pea & herb salad

“Ikaria: The Island Where People Live Forever,” is available on iTunes and Amazon.

In Business Insider Films’s short documentary, “Ikaria: The Island Where People Live Forever,” we interviewed and captured the lifestyle amongst residents, elders and doctors on this remote isle to find out their secrets to living past 100.

While genes account for a small portion, two main factors contributing to longevity are the Ikarian lifestyle and diet.

Chef Diane Kochilas spends her time on the island cooking up delicious traditional recipes.

In her cookbook “Ikaria,” Kochilas writes, “Beans and pulses are one of the most important components of the Mediterranean diet…They are naturally gluten-free, low in fat, and a great source of cholesterol-free protein.”

Here, she shows us how to prepare a bean salad and eat like a true Ikarian.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis and David Hands. Edited by Lauren Browning and Andrew Stern.



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Watch the trailer

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.