Greek centre-Right Party Promises To Stick To Reforms, Even if It Wins The Next Election

The leader of the Greek party New Democracy, which had been the primary opposition party before former PM George Papandreou was ousted in early November, promised to continue the reform program if his party was elected later this spring, according to Bloomberg.Antonis Samaras detailed his commitment to the Greek bailout program in a letter to European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, the IMF, and finance ministers of the eurozone.



This comes amid rising unhappiness from the Greek populace about the adoption of unpopular austerity measures. This led to massive protests beginning last week that turned violent.

While Samaras said he was committed the the program’s objectives as well as the private sector debt restructuring plan, however, according to Capital.gr (via @EfiEfthimiou) he suggested that certain modifications within the framework of the program could be necessary.

As satisfaction with the Greek government tanks, investors have worried that a change in government in upcoming elections would spell the end of willingness to pursue the harsh austerity program the EU and IMF have demanded.

From MNI, here’s the text of that letter:

“As I have already stated in my letter to you of November 23, 2011,

my Party, Nea Demokratia, is committed to the stabilisation Program’s

objectives and key policies and to their successful implementation. The

same holds, of course, for the MoU/MEFP, which was voted last Sunday by

the Greek Parliament via a large majority of MP’s. In particular my

Party is committed:

To promote competitiveness and growth, support the deep

structural reforms in the labour, product and service markets and the

ambitious privatization plan under the program. The agreed adjustment of

labour market parameters, will hopefully give a strong upfront impetus to

promote employment and economic activity. This is especially true for an

economy already in deep recession for many years and whose unemployment

level is well over 20%.

To restore market confidence and fiscal sustainability, while

protecting the vulnerable members of the population. We support upfront

implementation of structural spending measures and continued efforts to

control spending and prevent arrears, already reaching 3% of GDP.

Indeed, bold revenue reforms should deliver a fairer distribution of the

tax burden and should stem tax evasion.

To help secure financial stability. We support the implementation

of the program’s comprehensive banking sector strategy, through stronger

resolution and financial oversight framework and banks’ recapitalization

plans, which are aimed both at ensuring the promotion of public interest

and at respecting banks’ business autonomy.

We are obviously committed to a rapid implementation of the

official sector and PSI financial strategy with our European partners.

This will help Greece achieve its targeted fiscal sustainability

objectives and provide the necessary financing to support our country’s

adjustment and reform efforts.

If Nea Demokratia wins the next election in Greece, we will remain

committed to the Program’s objectives, targets and key policies as

described in the MoU/MEFP.

As I have already stated in my previous letter (of November

23, 2011), we continue to give “great emphasis to allowing for prompt

recovery, so that public revenues generated will help us achieve the

targets set”.

Indeed, prioritizing recovery along with the other objectives, will

only make the Program more effective and the adjustment effort more

successful.

Therefore, as my previous letter underlines, policy modifications

might be required to guarantee the full Program’s implementation. And,

once again, we intend to bring these issues to discussion along with

viable policy alternatives, strictly within the framework outlined by

the Program, so that the achievement of its objectives will not be put

at risk.

Sincerely,

Antonis C. Samaras

President of Nea Demokratia

