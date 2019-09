Greek 5-year CDS has spiked to 1075, according to CMA Datavision.



Now the probability of Greek default is at 67%.

The Athens Composite is down 3.3%.

This chart from CMA Datavision just hours ago showed an all time Greek CDS high of 966.9. Now we’ve blown past that.

From CMA Datavision:

