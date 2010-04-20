Greece Just Paid More To Borrow For Three Months Than Germany Does For 10 Years

CDS spreads via CMA Datavision.

Greece’s latest 3-month bill auction shows just how little confidence markets have, still, in the nation’s short-term outlook.Some were impressed by apparently high investor demand, but the fact of the matter is that 3-month Greek bills sold at a yield of 3.65%.



As a point of reference, Germany’s 10-year bond yield is 3.11% according to Bloomberg.

Thus Greece is paying far more to borrow for just 3-months than Germany does for 10 years. Yet they both use the euro, and Greece is even widely expected to be bailed out by Germany in some form. Ouch.

