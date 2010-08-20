If Greece's Budget Cuts Are Sufficient As The EU Says They Are, Then Why Are Greek Yields Approaching Crisis Levels Again?

Today the European Union has come and said that Greece’s budget cuts ‘appear sufficient’ to meet the country’s annual goals. Victory?



Bloomberg:

“The fiscal measures adopted by Greece so far appear sufficient to reach the 2010 budgetary deficit ceiling targets,” the EU said in a report released on its website today. The EU said that assessment is based on the provision that government-spending control “remains very tight.”

“Provided that the planned measures are duly implemented in a timely manner, and if the macroeconomic scenario unfolds according to expectations, available forecasts suggest that government deficit and debt ceiling for 2011-2014, with a correction of excessive deficit by 2014, are within reach,” the EU said in the report.

Thing is, if everything is going to plan, then why are Greek bond yields rising? In what I believe is one of the most under-reported market moves of the last week or so, Greek bond yields have been quietly creeping higher, from already elevated levels.

They are approaching their past Euro-crisis peak as shown below, and are currently at 10.65%.

Moreover, the yield actually looks even uglier than during April-May. While the Greek yield isn’t making huge, headline-grabbing moves like it did back then, it has been at a far higher average level during July and August.

