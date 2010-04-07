Greek Bonds: 7.2%

The Greek government has clarified their position vis-a-vis the IMF helping the nation along with Europe in the case of an emergency — they are on board with the latest European plan.



The IMF has even announced plans to meet the nation in order to advise the country on its debt burden.

Yet confidence in Greek creditworthiness continued to fall apart overnight, with 10-year Greek bond yields hitting 7.2%.

The spread vs. German debt hit the widest level since the beginning of the euro.

