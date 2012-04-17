Greek Banks Are Having A Ridiculous Day

When you’re a bank in the most troubled sovereign in the world, your common equity is basically going to trade like an option, as investors alternate between thinking everything will go to ~0 or return to some point of respectability.



Huge swings are very common.

Today is an up day, as tweeted by Greek financial reporter Eleftheria Kourtali

Greek banksindex up 7.18% on optimism over recapitalization-Alpha up 15.04%,NBG up 8.6%,Piraeus up 9.97%,Eurobank up 13.13% TT up 9.98% — Eleftheria Kourtali (@EKourtali) April 17, 2012

