Greek Banks Are Having A Ridiculous Day

Joe Weisenthal

When you’re a bank in the most troubled sovereign in the world, your common equity is basically going to trade like an option, as investors alternate between thinking everything will go to ~0 or return to some point of respectability.

Huge swings are very common.

Today is an up day, as tweeted by Greek financial reporter Eleftheria Kourtali

