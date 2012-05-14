Greek Bank Stocks Are Getting Creamed, As Greece May Run Out Of Cash In A Matter Of Weeks

Acropolis

Greek bank stocks basically just behave like broader European markets, except in an extremely high-beta exaggerated manner.Today Europe is getting smoked. So Greek bank stocks are getting killed.



Piraeus Bank is off 10.5%. National Bank of Greece is down 4%. Alpha Bank is down 5.7%.

Anyway, in addition to the political problems, the country is quickly running out of cash again.

Dow Jones FX Trader cites a news report saying that PM Papademos has warned that the country will face a cash flow situation in early June. That’s even before a new election, if there is going to be one.

The country desperately needs outside cash. The impetus to form a government now, and not go through all the uncertainty again is massive.

For more on today’s markets, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.