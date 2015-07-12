Greek bank capital controls will remain in place for at least two more months

John Kolesidis/Reuters A couple makes a transaction at an ATM outside a vandalised Attica bank branch in Athens

The capital controls imposed on Greece’s banks will remain in place for at least another two months, Economy Minister George Stathakis said on Saturday, as eurozone finance ministers met in Brussels to discuss a request by Athens for a new bailout.

Stathakis told Greece’s Mega TV that the banks could reopen as soon as next week, if an agreement with creditors is reached this weekend. But other restrictions on withdrawals and currency exports would remain in place for most.

“That will stay in play for two months or some months,” he said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by James Mackenzie)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.