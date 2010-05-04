Find Out How Much The Greek Bailout Is Costing YOU

The Greek bailout has yet to be approved by the government’s involved, but the costs for the citizens of each country are starting to settle.



Spoiler alert: Germans get a bargain, but a debt-ridden Ireland has to face heavy per household costs.

Households across the globe are going to have to help with the Greek bailout over the next three years, and through the IMF portion of the deal, some of those costs will be passed on to Americans as well.

