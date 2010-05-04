Find Out How Much The Greek Bailout Is Costing YOU

Gregory White
Malta

The Greek bailout has yet to be approved by the government’s involved, but the costs for the citizens of each country are starting to settle.

Spoiler alert: Germans get a bargain, but a debt-ridden Ireland has to face heavy per household costs.

Households across the globe are going to have to help with the Greek bailout over the next three years, and through the IMF portion of the deal, some of those costs will be passed on to Americans as well.

Slovakia: $617.99 per household

Source: Expansion.com via Reuters

Slovenia: $684.17 per household

Source: Expansion.com via Reuters

Portugal: $707.33 per household

Source: Expansion.com via Reuters

Germany: $745.19 per household

Source: Expansion.com via Reuters

Malta: $769.54 per household

Source: Expansion.com via Reuters

Spain: $776.03 per household

Source: Expansion.com via Reuters

Finland: $776.95 per household

Source: Expansion.com via Reuters

Cyprus: $789.92 per household

Source: Expansion.com via Reuters

Italy: $803.16 per household

Source: Expansion.com via Reuters

France: $877.02 per household

Source: Expansion.com via Reuters

Belgium: $845.40 per household

Source: Expansion.com via Reuters

Austria: $861.13 per household

Source: Expansion.com via Reuters

Netherlands: $866.96 per household

Source: Expansion.com via Reuters

Ireland: $1084.69 per household

Source: Expansion.com via Reuters

Luxembourg: $1675.41 per household

Source: Expansion.com via Reuters

