GREECE: Get Ready For 40 Hours That Will Decide The Fate Of The Euro

Photo: Wikimedia COmmons

Get ready for the most exciting 40 hours of your life.Greece has just announced (via Bloomberg) the official schedule of the austerity debate.



It will start on June 27 at 6:00 PM (11:00 AM ET). The final debate will start at 10:00 AM (3:00 AM ET) on the 29th).

Already this morning, futures dipped just on one comment from a PASOK (ruling party MP) on how he might vote against the measure.

This debate will be filled with comments and tension, and should be totally wild.

Obviously we’ll be covering LIVE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.