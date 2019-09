Below is a pretty vivid shot of protesters in Athens rushing riot police, courtesy of @AnonymouSky.



We’re not sure if this dog is trying to escape the ensuing calamity or if it’s just leading the charge:

Photo: Twitter / AnonymouSkY

