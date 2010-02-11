Greek Austerity Protester: All We're Asking For Are Easy Work Days And An Eternal Stream Of Hand Outs

Since when did a life long stream of income and easy work day become a natural right?



This explains much about the public debt disasters across the developed world:

The Guardian:

“It’s not our fault that our country’s public finances are in such a mess,” said Spyros Papadopoulos, a hospital worker. “It’s the fault of capitalists like the bankers, who got bailed out by the [previous] conservative government to the tune of €28m and the Greek shipping community that never pays a cent in tax. Why is it always the lower-income strata who have to pay the price,” he asked as the “river of fury” snaked its way around one of Athens’ giant squares. “What they are trying to do is roll back our hard-earned rights, rights like the eight-hour day and a decent pension after a lifetime’s work. This is a crisis that is going to make the poor even poorer and the rich even richer. It’s totally unfair.”

