Greeks are furious that the banks did something sneaky to limit cash withdrawals to €50

The Greek government enforced strict capital controls after it announced the country would vote in a referendum on Sunday. People are technically only allowed to withdraw just €60 (£42.30, $US66.40) a day from banks.

This is to stop people draining the banks of their funds and bleeding its deposits dry.

However, locals are absolutely furious that the banks have seemingly found a way to curb the limit on what people can take out from an ATM — they only put in €20 and €50 notes. This therefore means Greeks can only take out a maximum amount of €50 because there are no €10 notes to make a €60 withdrawal possible.

Most ATM’s in Athens now allowing only 50 euros withdrawals a day, not 60. #Greece

— Elly Vintiadis (@EllyVintiadis) June 30, 2015

=#greece SYRIZA announced 60 euro ATM limit, but they placed only 50 euro bills in ATMs, so people get 50 euros only LIES in all levels

— seems legit (@seed30_Greek) June 30, 2015

Waiting my turn at the atm for 60euros, atm out of 20’s, so only 50! Lol! #capitalcontrols #greece

— Anthony Kyriazis (@Onyro_com) June 29, 2015

