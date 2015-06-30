Greeks are furious that the banks did something sneaky to limit cash withdrawals to €50

The Greek government enforced strict capital controls after it announced the country would vote in a referendum on Sunday. People are technically only allowed to withdraw just €60 (£42.30, $US66.40) a day from banks.

This is to stop people draining the banks of their funds and bleeding its deposits dry.

However, locals are absolutely furious that the banks have seemingly found a way to curb the limit on what people can take out from an ATM  — they only put in €20 and €50 notes. This therefore means Greeks can only take out a maximum amount of €50 because there are no €10 notes to make a €60 withdrawal possible.

