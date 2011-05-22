The Assets Greece Needs To Sell To Get Another Bailout

Photo: AP
Just one year after being bailed out, Greece may get a new aid package from the European Union and IMF. But in order to do so, it may need to sell its state assets first.Those assets include baseball stadiums, casinos, aeroplanes, horse racing tracks, and even islands.
State-run industries are also likely to be sold to the private sector in this massive $71 billion fire-sale.
We’ve highlighted some of the much talked about assets, putting price tags on some once invaluable state holdings.
A portion of the famously beautiful island Mykonos has been put up for sale. Several other full islands are for sale at prices ranging from €2 million ($2.46 million) to €15 million ($18.5 million).
Source: The Guardian
The government's stake in Greece's largest telecommunication provider may be sold to Deutsche Telecom AG, though there has been opposition.
Source: Bloomberg
The government wants to sell its 49% stake in this luxury hotel with amazing views.
Source: Bloomberg
The Hellenic Railways are said to have amassed a €10.7 billion debt and cost the local taxpayer €1 billion per year.
Source: Bloomberg
Set on 170 acres of prime coastal land that the Mayor of Athens had hoped to turn into a park lands, Hellenikon airport is now expected to be turned into commercial area with investment from the government of Qatar.
Source: Reuters
The government hopes to bring outside investors into the state-run lottery.
Source: UK Trade and Investment
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.