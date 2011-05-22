The Assets Greece Needs To Sell To Get Another Bailout

Photo: AP

Just one year after being bailed out, Greece may get a new aid package from the European Union and IMF. But in order to do so, it may need to sell its state assets first.Those assets include baseball stadiums, casinos, aeroplanes, horse racing tracks, and even islands.



State-run industries are also likely to be sold to the private sector in this massive $71 billion fire-sale.

We’ve highlighted some of the much talked about assets, putting price tags on some once invaluable state holdings.

