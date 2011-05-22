The Assets Greece Needs To Sell To Get Another Bailout

Just one year after being bailed out, Greece may get a new aid package from the European Union and IMF. But in order to do so, it may need to sell its state assets first.Those assets include baseball stadiums, casinos, aeroplanes, horse racing tracks, and even islands.

State-run industries are also likely to be sold to the private sector in this massive $71 billion fire-sale.

We’ve highlighted some of the much talked about assets, putting price tags on some once invaluable state holdings.

Olympic Venues from 2004's Olympic Games

Olympic venues that once housed baseball, taekwondo and hockey are up for sale.

Land on Greek islands, such as Mykonos

A portion of the famously beautiful island Mykonos has been put up for sale. Several other full islands are for sale at prices ranging from €2 million ($2.46 million) to €15 million ($18.5 million).

20% of OTE, the state telecommunications company

The government's stake in Greece's largest telecommunication provider may be sold to Deutsche Telecom AG, though there has been opposition.

4 Airbus A340 Jets

Greece is using Lazard to help with the sale of 4 government planes.

Monte Parnes Casino, 10.6 miles outside of Athens

The government wants to sell its 49% stake in this luxury hotel with amazing views.

TrainOSE SA, Greece's state-owned train operator

The Hellenic Railways are said to have amassed a €10.7 billion debt and cost the local taxpayer €1 billion per year.

Sewage and water supplies in Athens and Thessaloniki

Together the two serve 5 million inhabitants.

Mining company Larco General Mining & Metallurgical Company S.A

The company is expected to be privatized by the end of 2011.

Hellenikon airport in Athens, empty since 2001

Set on 170 acres of prime coastal land that the Mayor of Athens had hoped to turn into a park lands, Hellenikon airport is now expected to be turned into commercial area with investment from the government of Qatar.

The country's main electricity provider, PPC

The government will cut its stake in electricity provider PPC from 51% to 34%.

Hellenic Horse racing organisation S.A. -- a betting and horse-racing company

Greece is hoping to sell 100% of this state-run horse racing organisation.

State Lottery Tickets

The government hopes to bring outside investors into the state-run lottery.

