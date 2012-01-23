Greek 2YR Note Hits New Record As Debt Talks Go Nowhere

No resolution yet on debt talks has pushed Greek credit markets closer to the brink.



The Greek 2YR note rose 2523 basis points to a record 205.66%; the 10YR note up 75 basis points to 34.9%.

European markets, however, are up. Whatever happens in Greece common wisdom seems to be that the current Greek deal won’t accomplish much.

Meanwhile China started the Year of the Dragon with 1% gains in Shanghai and 0.8% gains in Hong Kong.

U.S. futures point to a slightly positive open.

