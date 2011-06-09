BOOM: Rally Evaporates, Greece Delivers Ugly GDP, As 2-Year Yields Explode Past 25%

If you’re just waking up, you didn’t realise that we had a bit of a rally this morning.
All European indices have given up their gains.
US futures are still pointing a little bit higher.
We’ll see what happens when initial claims come out at 8:30.
A notable loser is Italy, down 0.28%.
Greek GDP was just revised sharply lower.
And 2-year yields just exploded higher to above 25%.
Update: Things have even gotten a bit worse on the Greek debt front since the leak of the Troika Report to Der Spiegel. In the report, the EU/ECB/IMF confirm that Greek austerity reforms have come to a “standstill.”
