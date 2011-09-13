The Greek Debt Rout Is Still On

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
No huge developments on the Greece front so far today, just more collapsing going on in the country’s bond market.2-year yields have now crossed 70%.
10-year yields have jumped another 200 basis points to 24%.
Just another standard day for an EU country.
Obviously, this news isn’t helping French banks, which are getting smashed today.
