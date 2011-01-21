Greed And Fear

My friend Howard Lindzon sent me this great piece by Carl Richards. It is now hanging in my home office right behind my desk:



I believe we are near the top of the first bump in the web investing space right now. There could well be a fair bit more to go. But we will get to the valley at some point. If you still own whatever you bought on the upswing, don’t sell it there. Hold on until the next upswing.

Markets come and go. Businesses don’t. Thanks Howard for my daily reminder of that.

