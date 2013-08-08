Greece's Unemployment Nightmare Continues To Get Worse

Greece’s jobless rate climbed to 27.6% in May, a new record high.

Amid unpopular austerity measures like wage cuts and tax hikes, Greece’s figure is more than double the 12.1% average June rate in the eurozone, Reuters reports.

Greece’s youth population continues to struggle the most, with the jobless rate at 64.9% for those aged 15-24. For the 25-34 crowd, the rate was 37.7%.

This chart via Reuters’ Pedro da Costa shows just how bad the situation has gotten.

