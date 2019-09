As the rest of the world economy improves, Greece seems to only be getting worse

According to the country’s statistics service ELSTAT, Greece’s unemployment rate climbed to 27.9% in June from 27.6% in the month prior.

This is the highest level since at least 2006, which is when ELSTAT started releasing these numbers.

