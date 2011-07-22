Greece's "Selective Default" Jumps The Pond, As Congressman Says It Holds A Lesson For America

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

LOL of the day goes to GOP Congressman Kevin Brady, who appears to be the first politician to cite the Greek selective default as something that carries meaning for the US.Here’s the press release we got.



Greece‘s “Selective” Default: A Lesson for America

(Washington, D.C.)— In response to recent reports that Greece has defaulted on its debt obligations to private bond holders, Congressman Kevin Brady today made the following statement: “The lesson for America is that Greece didn’t default because it passed a certain date; their default was the result of the Greek government living beyond its means. Today’s news dramatically drives home the need for immediate spending cuts and significant restraints on future spending to help restore confidence in American businesses and investors. Thankfully for us, America isn’t Greece—yet.”

