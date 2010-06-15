Greek Junk Bond Contagion Will Now Hit Other PIIGS

Moody’s downgraded Greek government bonds to ‘junk’ status today (Ba1, from A3), which sent the debt of Eurozone periphery nations (including Greece) into a rout.



Greek 10 year bonds yield 8.67% according to Bloomberg. Spain’s government bonds fell as well and now yield 4.72%.

Greece has gotten pretty used to bad news in regards to its creditworthiness, but the latest downgrade is particularly severe because its bonds have been knocked out of the investment-grade category. Which means many institutional investors were/will be forced to sell.

Bloomberg:

“There’s a lot of forced selling as Greek bonds fall out of indexes, and if you’ve got to sell, you’ve got to sell,” said Harvinder Sian, a senior bond strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc. “The European Central Bank is the only buyer for peripherals as contagion takes hold.”

Most bond funds will have mandates which make clear distinctions between the amount of investment grade and junk debt they are allowed to own. Thus the latest downgrade forces many remaining holders to sell since they aren’t allowed to hold junk bonds (or a certain quantity of junk bonds) based on the underlying rules of their funds.

With Greece maybe the market was already pricing the bonds as junk, even though they had remained officially investment grade in the eyes of Moody. Many major institutional investors probably got out ahead of time, foreseeing the risk of a junk rating, and thus wanting to avoid being forced to sell at a later date. Any who didn’t get out, but who are now forced to sell will likely look stupid within their organisations.

Thus the same junk bond problem now applies to other periphery nations such as Spain or Portugal. With Greece officially junk, managers have reason to be paranoid about other nations. Merely the risk of junk status happening within a few years can be enough to justify institutional selling today, in order for managers to avoid one day looking stupid when they are forced to sell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.