Get Your Tinfoil Hats On: Greece's New Debt Czar Used To Work For Goldman's Derivatives Team

The new face of Greece’s debt crisis is Petros Christodoulou and he used to work for Goldman Sachs, according to Zero Hedge.



Before being named Head of Debt Management for Greece, Christodoulou held positions at several investment firms previously, including Goldman Sachs, before turning up in the Greek government.

This will surely add fuel to the conspirators’ fires over Goldman’s involvement with the downfall of Greece, specifically the fact that Christodoulou used to head up the private banking division of the Greek treasury, according to Zero Hedge.

With Goldman already implicated over a questionable swap arrangement with Greece, things are sure to get even more dicey for the bank in Europe.

